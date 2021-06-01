Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 375,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 92.1% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 392,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 188,159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 16.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 155,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

