State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

