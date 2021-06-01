State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Abiomed worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $284.58 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.20.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

