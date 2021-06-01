State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.84 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Packaging Co. of America worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

