State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.87 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.