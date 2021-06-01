State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 385.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 80.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 118.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of CCL opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

