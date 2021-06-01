State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $137,843,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $126,680,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

