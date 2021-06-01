State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

