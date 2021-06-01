State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

Incyte stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

