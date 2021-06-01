State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 21,245 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,876 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $33,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $306,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 17,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 190.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.