State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,804 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.76 and a 200 day moving average of $267.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $197.26 and a 1 year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

