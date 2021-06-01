State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $47,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

