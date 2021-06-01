State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 113,575 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $45,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

