State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 365.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

ORLY stock opened at $535.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.65 and a 1-year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.