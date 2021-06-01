State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $48.76 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $48,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,540. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

