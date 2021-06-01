State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,028 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $694.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $672.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.92.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.