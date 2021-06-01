State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 449,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

