State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,779 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.37 and a 200 day moving average of $363.06. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

