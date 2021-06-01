State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 493,091 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,091 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

