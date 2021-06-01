State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,302 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $34,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.