State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $194.68 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

