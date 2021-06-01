State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $41,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $48.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

