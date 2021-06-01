State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,044,501 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,044,501 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.19% of Halliburton worth $36,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,751,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 623,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

