State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 18,025 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of AON worth $40,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AON by 135.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

NYSE AON opened at $253.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

