Steadview Capital Management LLC Has $107.75 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 10.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Twilio worth $107,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.98. 22,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,508. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.12 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

