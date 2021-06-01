Steadview Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 10.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Square worth $104,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 152,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,720. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

