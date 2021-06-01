SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $63,958.91 and $67.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.01158472 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000151 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

