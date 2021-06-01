Stellar (XLM) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.83 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00300702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00190204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.01010292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,156 coins and its circulating supply is 23,083,746,331 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

