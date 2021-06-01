Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 59,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,490,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.
Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)
Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.
Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.