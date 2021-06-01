Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 59,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,490,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

