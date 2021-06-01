Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Position Lifted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180,723 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.84% of Sterling Construction worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $643.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

