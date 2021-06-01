Stipend Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Stipend has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.52 or 1.00074709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.01158472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00436941 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.89 or 0.00529582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,512,223 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

