Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 1st (AZZ, BBY, BNDSY, CGC, CNDT, CRARY, DIR.UN, DLTR, DOOO, EBKDY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 1st:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $98.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). KGI Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $5.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

