StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of StoneCo worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

