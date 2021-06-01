Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.89. Storm Resources shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 60,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

