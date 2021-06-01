Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.95. 9,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.