Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 221.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after acquiring an additional 254,365 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 369,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,795,395 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

