Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

