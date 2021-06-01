Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

VNLA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,946. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.