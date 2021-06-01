Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 1,767 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

HDV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

