Streamr (DATA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.19 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. Streamr has a market capitalization of $72.54 million and $2.19 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

