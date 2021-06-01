STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $347.13

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.13 ($4.54) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.55). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), with a volume of 7,340 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, insider Simon Pitts acquired 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

