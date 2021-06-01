SUN Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. SUN has a market capitalization of $144.19 million and $13.59 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.36 or 0.00078268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00190990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.61 or 0.01011750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,084,084 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

