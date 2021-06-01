Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.63

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.63 and last traded at C$29.52, with a volume of 8072847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.06.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$44.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,558.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.61.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

