Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.06. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,358,138 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.