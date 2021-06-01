Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.06. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,358,138 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.
The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
