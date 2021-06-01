SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.06. SunOpta shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 1,648 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in SunOpta by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 253,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.