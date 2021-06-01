Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Reaches $79.83 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.14 or 0.07080359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00184704 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,792,197 coins and its circulating supply is 318,208,258 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

