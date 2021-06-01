Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,969 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.00% of Superior Group of Companies worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

SGC opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $140.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

