SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $252,027.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 142.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00291831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00188910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.92 or 0.01051817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

