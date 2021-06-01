Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.85

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 11682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,823 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

