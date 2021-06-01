SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up about 1.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $58,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.36. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.